Aldi has announced it expects to open a store at Plainland by the end of 2021. (AAP IMAGE / Robert Pozo)
New major supermarket to open at Plainland by end of year

Ali Kuchel
18th Jan 2021 1:48 PM

Major shopping retailer Aldi has confirmed it will open a new store in the Lockyer Valley.

In a response to questions sent by the Gatton Star, an Aldi spokeswoman said the supermarket giant was eager to bring its “unique shopping experience” to Plainland.

“While we are yet to confirm a construction timeline, it is our aim to open a store by the end of the year,” the spokeswoman said.

“We will continue to update the community as our plans progress.”

According to the spokeswoman, Aldi has had plans to develop a store in Plainland for “many years”.

“Our decision to build has not been influenced by retailers, but by the growth and demand from the local community for an alternative grocery offering,” the spokeswoman said.

Once open, it’s anticipated Aldi Plainland will have a team of 15-20 permanent, full-time and part-time employees.

