New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

VALLEY Raptors number one draft pick should return to bowling this weekend, after an injury prevented Harry Wood from the wickets.

The Gatton-based Darling Downs Bush Bash League club will host a double header at Cahill Park this weekend and will look to build on their narrow loss from the opening round.

Team is co-owned by Ian O’Brien and Lance Pollock.

O’Brien said the league, in its second year, was a great concept for cricketers to be involved with.

Valley Raptors in the opening round of the Darling Downs Bush Bash League. PHOTO: BIG SHOT PHOTOGRAPHY

“As long as we keep fit, take our catches and play good cricket, we’ll be right,” O’Brien said.

The Valley Raptors drew last choice in team captain, securing Zac Beveridge, but claimed round one draft pick with Laidley cricketer Wood.

Kyle Tonkin, Shanley Neuendorf, Chris O’Brien and Dan Pollock will return to the field for the Raptors this season.

“We’re really happy with the team we’ve got, you never always get everyone you want but that’s the nature of the draft,” Pollock said.

“We picked up Harry Wood – he’s the class player in the competition.”

They also secured under18 Lockyer Valley cricketer Tom Sippel.

Valley Raptors at the draft night. PHOTO: BIG SHOT PHOTOGRAPHY

The team missed out on Jack Wood, who secured a Queensland Bulls contract, eliminating him from the draft.

“Well credentialed” coach Lenny Martin (Ipswich) and assistant coach Russell Dennis (Toowoomba) will lead the side.

“The draft ads an exciting element, the only thing is there’s no history – because Alex Welsh was our captain last year, but this year he’s with Aidacare Aztecs,” Mr O’Brien said.

Valley Raptors will play at 10am and 6pm this Sunday at Cahill Park.

VALLEY RAPTORS TEAM:

Zac Beveridge (c)

Harrison Wood

Simon Dennis

Dan Cummins

Jake Cross

Michael Topp

Kyle Tonkin

Daniel Pollock

Steven Kleidon

Nicholas Vellacott

Lyle Teske

Shanley Neuendorf

Chris O’Brien

Joel Beveridge

Tom Sippel