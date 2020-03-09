New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

SPEAK UP: Lockyer Valley Parkinson's Support Group co-founder Lyndell Einam says we need to talk more about Parkinson’s and the impact it has on the community. Picture: Dominic Elsome

SPEAK UP: Lockyer Valley Parkinson's Support Group co-founder Lyndell Einam says we need to talk more about Parkinson’s and the impact it has on the community. Picture: Dominic Elsome

“YOU’RE not alone.”

That’s the message a support group has for Parkinson’s sufferers, along with their friends, family and carers.

Lockyer Valley Parkinson’s Support Group co-founder Lyndell Einam, a Parkinson’s sufferer, said the group was desperate to get out the word that sufferers and their families didn’t have to battle the disease alone.

“(It) helps everybody – because you suddenly find you’re not the only one,” Mrs Einam said.

“There would be quite a number of people with Parkinson’s in the Lockyer Valley.”

She and her husband, Don, founded the group, not only to provide a place to discuss and talk about the challenges the disease caused, but as a way to help their own battle with the disease.

“Personally, if I help others – it helps me,” she said.

“It helps me live with it. If I had to just not speak to anyone about it, I would find that difficult.”

But she worried too few who suffered from the disease knew about the group, and encouraged them and their friends and family to join.

The group will meet next at the Laidley Pioneer Village on Thursday, March 19, at 1pm.

Mayor Tanya Milligan will attend as a special guest and several speakers will discuss on treatments and support available.

Mrs Einam also encouraged members of the community who might not be affected by the disease to attend to help grow community awareness of the condition, which often wasn’t talked about.

“There is stigma attached to having something wrong with you brain,” she said.

“Where it’s actually it’s just another part of the body and it shouldn’t be a stigma.”

For more information, email Lyndell at lyndell.einam@gmail.com.