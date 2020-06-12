New Lockyer dump location still pending

IN LIMBO: A new location for the proposed Lockyer Valley dump has yet to be found.

A NEW location for a proposed dump is yet to be found, the Lockyer council has confirmed.

The confirmation came after the Gatton Star posed questions to Lockyer Valley Regional Council about recent work taking place on Otto Rd, Glenore Grove.

Last year, an abandoned quarry on Otto Rd was proposed to accommodate a new waste facility but the suggestion was met with a backlash.

The dump was planned to open in 2021 and replace the Lockrose and Lockyer Waters facilities.

Concerned residents living next to the quarry rejected the plans, fearing the dump would impact their properties’ value and cause the quiet street to become noisy, busy and smelly.

LVRC infrastructure portfolio councillor Janice Holstein confirmed works taking place on Otto Rd were related to roadworks.

“The gravelling of a small road reserve adjacent to Otto Rd is to facilitate access for residents and waste collection vehicles,” Cr Holstein said.

“The work involved a gravel resheet and entry tidy-up from Otto Rd.

“There has been no council activity at the old Otto Rd quarry.”

She said the council had yet to determine a location for the dump.

“The site on Otto Rd at Glenore Grove was initially highlighted as a potential waste transfer facility last year, however council agreed to continue to further investigate options for the location of an eastern waste transfer facility,” she said.

Gravelling works were completed on May 27.

