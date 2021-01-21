Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Investigations by Somerset Regional Council and energex reveal existing power poles in Coominya where street lights can be installed. Photo: Contributed
Investigations by Somerset Regional Council and energex reveal existing power poles in Coominya where street lights can be installed. Photo: Contributed
Council News

New lights set to improve dangerous road intersection

Ali Kuchel
21st Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Up to six new streetlights could be installed and switched on to prevent road crashes and accidents in Coominya.

Following a community request for streetlights to be installed on Cloake St, Coominya, council officers inspected the level lighting in the surrounding area as a matter of safety.

It was revealed improved lighting would increase road safety and there were no existing lights on those streets.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the recommendation at Wednesday’s Somerset Regional Council meeting.

Councillor Sean Chat said it was a “good commonsense outcome”.

“That area at night is very dark, and because the way the road is, people seem to fly around it,” he said.

The inspection revealed existing power poles in the vicinity on Cloake St and Newman St West were carrying 11kw and 33kw power supplies.

Energex confirmed with council on October 14 last year, stating lighting could be placed on the poles.

There will be no cost to council for the installation of the lights, apart from ongoing energy costs.

coominya somerset regional councl
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Premium Content BUST: Guns, ammo and 1kg of drugs in Lockyer man’s home

        Crime A man fearful of returning to prison has been busted with an extraordinary amount of cannabis and weapons at his Lockyer Valley home.

        Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        Premium Content Cars confiscated as police target Esk hoons

        News Multiple Esk and Toogoolawah men have been charged with hooning offences with...