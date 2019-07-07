New life in 'good old country' store

NEW DIRECTION: Debra and Alan Wallis are rearing to breathe new life into their Ma Ma Creek Store.

NEW DIRECTION: Debra and Alan Wallis are rearing to breathe new life into their Ma Ma Creek Store. Ebony Graveur

THE Ma Ma Creek store is blooming into a fresh life with new management taking the reins.

With a background in the hotel industry, Alan and Debra Wallis decided to change it up when they fell in love with the Ma Ma Creek area.

"We just loved the area so much; we love the farming and we love the drive around the whole (Lockyer Valley) district,” Mrs Wallis said.

"We weren't ready to go back to our place in Ipswich so we travelled around and bought a house in Gatton.”

Read the full story here