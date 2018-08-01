New lease on life for library loans

IF YOU thought libraries were a dying resource, think again - with more visitors and loans passing through the doors than the year before.

Records show compared to 2017 there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of visitors, and an extra 153 events were held within the library walls in the Lockyer Valley.

Community Services Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said residents were reconnecting with library services more than ever.

"Libraries are being shaped by the community and now offer a range of events and information sessions, such as the early and family literacy program, First 5 Forever, that reflect what our residents need,” Cr Hagan said.

There was also a four per cent increase in physical loans, breaking an eight year trend, which saw an annual decrease in loans.

"An increase in the number of loans means our libraries are meeting the needs of our community, which is exactly what we want to see occur,” Cr Hagan said.

Adult Fiction is the most popular collection, with 29 per cent of loans.