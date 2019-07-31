New lease on life for libraries

Libraries have been an enduring part of human history for centuries, but in this new digital age, there are some who believe that traditional libraries are doomed to go the way of the dinosaur.

At their recent meeting, the Somerset Regional Council's corporate and community services report indicated that library visitor numbers have decreased since last year.

Physical attendance numbers at Somerset library branches for the 2018/19 financial year were 97,942, which is a step down from 103,783 in the 2017/18 period.

While visitor numbers have taken a hit, this doesn't mean that people aren't reading, as the council report also mentions the increasing popularity of the digital library branch, which offers customers 24/7 access to online content.

"The Somerset region covers 5,400 sq km and many people find it hard to get to one of our physical libraries during opening hours," Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"Our libraries continue to move beyond books, making the most of digital technology through e-books and e-audio books and presenting programs, workshops, activities and information sessions for the Somerset community."

Cr Lehmann said that council was committed to meeting this new kind of demand from the community, by reviewing and improving its services.

To further gauge what the community wants and needs from library services, the council is hosting an online survey to gather feedback.

The survey is open until Sunday, August 25, and entrants will go into the running to win one of three iPad and sphero packs valued at $800.