Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop owner Bec Johnston. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop owner Bec Johnston. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Business

New Laidley business steps back into 1950s era

Ali Kuchel
24th Jul 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FUN, hip and retro is how one might describe Laidley’s newest business.

It’s like a scene from a 1950s movie – a beauty parlour decorated in pictures and records from the era, but with the luxury of today’s modern services.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop is the latest business venture for Bec Johnston, who already owns another shop in Laidley.

She said her first business, Bec’s Beauty Bliss, was becoming “overcrowded” and she believed a spa environment and waxing services didn’t work without enough space.

“I decided the community needed something like this right now, something fun where they could come in, enjoy themselves and have a chat,” Bec said.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Bec was forced to shut her shop and take up work in the mines.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop’s Bec Johnston, Rimple Rimple and Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop’s Bec Johnston, Rimple Rimple and Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

In her teens, Bec worked for Denise and Gary Morris, the former owners of Laidley’s Eagle Rock cafe.

It was her time at the cafe that inspired her 1950s passion and established her work ethic.

By opening a second business, Bec has been able to re-hire staff previously let go due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I’ve been able to rehire three of my original staff … I’m hiring about six staff all together,” she said.

Not only can you get waxes, or your lashes done, but blokes can visit Kerry Ormsby in the New Orleans Gentleman’s Lounge for cutthroat shaving and haircuts.

For the ladies, there’s the Hollywood Brow Bar, the Las Vegas Strip Wax Room and the Seattle Pedicure lounge.

Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop barber Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Addie May’s Beauty Parlour and Barber Shop barber Kerry Ormsby. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

“We want the Hollywood old-style environment,” Bec said.

There’s also a wall covered in pictures dedicated to Laidley families from the 1950s.

Families and individuals have let Bec copy photos and hang them on the wall.

“I didn’t want to paint the wall, I wanted it to feel like you’ve stepped back in time,” she said.

And the name of the business? It’s inspired by Bec’s family.

“The name Annie May comes from my great grandmother Adeline May Anderson and I absolutely adored her,” Bec said.

“This is dedicated to her.”

Follow Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel on Facebook here

More Stories

laidley lockyer valley new business
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        premium_icon ‘We’re not even halfway’: More Qld lockdowns likely

        News Queensland’s Deputy Police Commissioner has warned it’s likely that the state isn’t even halfway though its response to coronavirus.

        New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        premium_icon New Qld cases found on Day 11 of quarantine

        News Health Minister, CHO on COVID latest

        How farmer is benefiting from using recycled water on crops

        premium_icon How farmer is benefiting from using recycled water on crops

        Rural It has resulted in wildlife returning to his property. Here’s how.

        REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Region's best hot chips as voted by you

        Opinion From a pool of 27 entries, here’s where to get the best hot chips