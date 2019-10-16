Menu
Urban Utilities' Cameron Jackson and Sarah Owens planting the first of many trees.
News

New koala home to be grown with recycled water

Nathan Greaves
16th Oct 2019 11:59 AM

A NATIVE icon is set to benefit from a new place to call home, with 1600 native trees being planted by Urban Utilities this week in the Lockyer Valley.

Four hectares of blue gum plantation is in the process of being planted near Urban Utilities’ Helidon Sewage Treatment Plant, with plans for the trees to be irrigated with recycled water.

Urban Utilities spokesperson, Sarah Owens, said the project would provide an important new koala habitat for the region.

“We’re planting native species in the right mix to match the local area’s original, natural ecosystem,” she said.

“The trees will be irrigated with recycled water from our treatment plant, so they will grow faster and have a better survival rate than other trees in the environment.”

She said koalas would naturally start moving into the area over the next five to 10 years. “They’ll find these leaves particularly juicy, thanks to our irrigation system,” she said.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Deputy Mayor Cr Jason Cook said the project would attract many local flora and fauna species.

“Through our surveys, we’ve identified a koala population nearby which will benefit from the additional habitat,” he said.

“We’re also expecting lots of wallabies, bandicoots and birdlife to move in.”

He said the irrigated land would encourage native grasses and shrubs to grow.

“We want this new habitat to thrive so we’re happy to share our knowledge of the local ecosystem with Urban Utilities and we’ll provide weed and pest control,” he said.

Gatton Star

