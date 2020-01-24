Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HANDY: A new JP service will be launching in Esk from February.
HANDY: A new JP service will be launching in Esk from February.
News

New JP service coming to Esk

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Jan 2020 2:00 PM

ESK is set to become the site of a free Justice of the Peace service, starting next month.

The service will be at the Esk Library on Heap Street, from 9.30am to 11.30am every Tuesday, starting on February 18.

JPs volunteer to serve the public by providing services such as witnessing and signing formal documents, to hearing certain types of court matters.

By performing these services, they allow lawyers and the courts to concentrate on complex legal matters.

There are very few JP services presently available in the Somerset region, with one operating two days a week out of the Lowood RSL Sub-Branch, and another in Fernvale next to the bakery.

The next nearest JP services are in Laidley and Gatton.

Somerset Regional Council is calling on JPs who can support similar services at its Lowood and Kilcoy libraries.

Anyone who can assist is urged to call council on (07) 5424 4000.

esk library justice of the peace somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Doomsday is now much closer

    Doomsday is now much closer
    • 24th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
    Trump snaps after watching ad

    Trump snaps after watching ad
    • 24th Jan 2020 12:50 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        premium_icon Grandma charged with trafficking $80k in drugs

        Crime NAMED: A Blackbutt grandmother appeared emotional and shaken during her court appearance on 60 drug charges.

        Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        premium_icon Woman in hospital after miniature horse attack

        News A woman suffered injuries to her face and head after an incident on a private...

        Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        premium_icon Council pulls out of Ekka, food festival attendance

        News They’re two of the biggest cultural events in Queensland, but a local council won’t...