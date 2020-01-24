New JP service coming to Esk

HANDY: A new JP service will be launching in Esk from February.

ESK is set to become the site of a free Justice of the Peace service, starting next month.

The service will be at the Esk Library on Heap Street, from 9.30am to 11.30am every Tuesday, starting on February 18.

JPs volunteer to serve the public by providing services such as witnessing and signing formal documents, to hearing certain types of court matters.

By performing these services, they allow lawyers and the courts to concentrate on complex legal matters.

There are very few JP services presently available in the Somerset region, with one operating two days a week out of the Lowood RSL Sub-Branch, and another in Fernvale next to the bakery.

The next nearest JP services are in Laidley and Gatton.

Somerset Regional Council is calling on JPs who can support similar services at its Lowood and Kilcoy libraries.

Anyone who can assist is urged to call council on (07) 5424 4000.