New journalist joins the team

The Gatton Star has welcomed a new member to the editorial team.

Nathan Greaves joins the editorial team as a cadet journalist, having graduated from QUT in 2017.

Nathan hails from Coominya, and we are excited to have a born and bred local writing stories about the region in which he grew up.

In his first week, Nathan hit the ground running, meeting with Neil Schimke about his farm shed falling under fire from two shootings, and later on chatting with the Gatton Pony Club about stolen gates.

Nathan will be at the Laidley Show this weekend, so if you see him around, be sure to say hello.