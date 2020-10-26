Menu
Gatton Star journalist Hugh Suffell
New journalist joins Gatton Star beat

26th Oct 2020 4:38 PM
Hi, I'm Hugh Suffell and I'm excited to be joining the Gatton Star as its  new Journalist.

Having studied Journalism at The University of Queensland for the past five years I am very much looking forward to getting out into the community and sharing with you the local stories of the Lockyer Valley. 

I have a strong interest in politics, the economy and business but what I am most looking forward to in this role is sharing stories of interest to the local community, in particular the importance of the strong agricultural sector.

In my spare time I like to watch cricket, drive my cars and play golf.

I'd love you to get in touch if you have a story to tell!

You can reach me at hugh.suffell@news.com.au

