New journalist joins Gatton Star beat

Hi, I'm Hugh Suffell and I'm excited to be joining the Gatton Star as its new Journalist.

Having studied Journalism at The University of Queensland for the past five years I am very much looking forward to getting out into the community and sharing with you the local stories of the Lockyer Valley.

I have a strong interest in politics, the economy and business but what I am most looking forward to in this role is sharing stories of interest to the local community, in particular the importance of the strong agricultural sector.

In my spare time I like to watch cricket, drive my cars and play golf.

I'd love you to get in touch if you have a story to tell!

You can reach me at hugh.suffell@news.com.au