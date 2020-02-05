New jobs to combat Lockyer’s illegal dumping

A total of $3.6 million will divided among 29 Queensland councils to help them deal with illegal dumping.

JOBS could be up for grabs with the council in a bid to combat illegal dumping across the Lockyer Valley.

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council was awarded funding by the State Government to tackle the issue.

Funding will go towards hiring new officers, conducting an advertising campaign to engage with the community, installing signage, and increasing surveillance to further discourage illegal dumping.

LVRC is one of the councils to share in the funding, and received $91,080 from the Local Government Illegal Dumping Partnerships Program, and a further $60,000 under the Local Government Illegal Dumping Hotspot Grants Program.

Illegal dumping has been a major problem in the region, with roadsides strewn with discarded furniture following the Christmas break, and local charities dealing with refuse on a weekly basis.

In the neighbouring Somerset region, illegal dumping is less of an issue, so much so that the council chose not to apply for this funding.

Somerset Regional Council reported only 46 customer service requests - less than one a week - regarding dumping during the course of 2019.

The money recieved by the LVRC forms part of a total $5 million the State Government has distributed to local councils as part of the Palaszczuk government's 'war on waste'.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said illegal dumping had a serious impact on communities.

"Illegal dumping costs Queensland communities millions of dollars each year, and this funding for the councils will help at a local level to ensure a clean and safe community, while protecting the environment," Ms Enoch said.

"We are ensuring that councils have the support they need to tackle this issue, to protect the environment and create local jobs."

Ms Enoch said the Queensland Government took illegal dumping seriously.

"Corporations that are found guilty of illegal dumping can face fines of up to $667,250 in some circumstances," she said.

"By working together, we can send a strong message that illegal dumping will not be tolerated and it's up to all Queenslanders to do their part to keep our state clean."

To find out more about which councils received these funds, and how much, click here.

LVRC was approached for comment but did not respond.