A concept image of the new hospital which has been approved at Bongaree. PHOTO: PD ONLINE
A concept image of the new hospital which has been approved at Bongaree. PHOTO: PD ONLINE
News

New hospital approved for Bribie Island

by Erin Smith
16th Oct 2020 10:35 AM
Bribie Island will soon be home to its first hospital and it won't be a small on either.

Local GPs Arti and Raahul Vaid's plan to build a five storey integrated health facility at Bongaree has been approved by Moreton Bay Regional Council.

The new hospital will be built at a 4228 sqm site at Lot 8 Bongaree Ave, just 1.3km from the Bribie Island Bridge.

 

 

A concept image of the new hospital which has been approved at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE
A concept image of the new hospital which has been approved at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE

There is no hospital on Bribie Island at the moment - the closest is 26km away at Caboolture.

This will be separate to the Satellite Hospital the State Labor Party has promised to build at Bribie if re-elected at the upcoming State Election.

Health care services including pathology, x-ray, dental and specialist consulting rooms will be built on the ground level along with offices and food and drink outlets.

The 35-bed hospital will be on level one.

 

A floor plan of the aged care level in the new hospital being built at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE
A floor plan of the aged care level in the new hospital being built at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE

 

It is intended to operate mainly as a day hospital but might in the future accommodate an after-hours emergency department.

There will be a dedicated ambulance bay.

Levels two and three will be used as a high care facility offering nursing and medical care.

There will be a total of 78 beds, with private balconies for each room.

Residents will have access to a games area, dinning room, lounge areas and a bar on each level.

 

 

A concept image of the new hospital to be built at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE
A concept image of the new hospital to be built at Bongaree. IMAGE: PD ONLINE

 

A child care centre will be built on level four with five rooms and an outdoor play area - it will be able to cater for 100 children.

The outdoor play areas will include a water play area, play pods and a children's garden.

All up there will be 100 car parks.

