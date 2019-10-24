New gym in pipeline to replace old facility

THE Toogoolawah Swimming Pool is set to become the site of a new, multipurpose sporting and recreation facility, as the current gym struggles to keep up with peak demand.

Members are being forced to travel to Kilcoy to access exercise equipment, as there is no longer enough space to accommodate everyone at the Toogoolawah Community Gym.

The community gym has been operating since 2011, with patronage rising steeply during the past three years.

With increasing demand from the community, Somerset Regional Council decided to move forward with plans to construct a new gym.

The proposed construction would have a footprint of 252 square metres, an increase in size by about 390 per cent.

The proposal was discussed at length during this week's council meeting, and while councillors were unanimous in their agreement the project was necessary, there were concerns raised regarding the details.

"People have been asking for months and months 'when will we get more space', so this will be very welcome," Councillor Helen Brieschke said.

"While I'm very appreciative, that area has a high flood zone marked on it."

Director of corporate and community services Matthew McGoldrick addressed the issue.

"We'd have to raise the floor, up to a metre," he said.

The facility will be constructed as a prefabricated shed structure, a detail that also became a source of contention to councillors.

"A tin shed is always going to cost more to aircondition and keep cool. I think council should give strong consideration to doing this better in the first instance," Cr Robert Whalley said.

"All the reasons behind doing this are correct, but we need to make sure the legacy we leave is a strong one."

Cr Whalley's concerns were derived from the deteriorating condition of the ageing Kilcoy gym, which is also a shed structure.

"Construction of steel buildings have come a long way in terms of construction and design,"

Cr Sean Choat countered.

"They can be quite resilient, and built to last."

While there was still some disagreement regarding the specific details, councillors agreed to move forward with an expression of interest application for funding to assist with the construction of the new facility.

The gym, when constructed, is intended to possess two large multipurpose rooms, three toilets, airconditioning, significant storage space, a kiosk and a terrace overlooking the pool.

Further refurbishments would be conducted in and around the pool as well, to better integrate it with the new facility.

No dates have been set for the commencement or completion of the new gym.

