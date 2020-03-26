New Gatton truck pad to be built at interchange

ON THE CARDS: Construction of the new permanent truck breakdown pad is scheduled to begin later this year.

WORK on a new and permanent truck breakdown pad at Gatton are scheduled to begin later this year.

The area, slated to be constructed on the Warrego Highway at the Gatton interchange, will replace the temporary decoupling site further to the east – opened last year.

The temporary area was labelled “unacceptable” by truck drivers due to visibility concerns and the short two-hour time restriction.

Truck drivers use the pads to decouple road trains that are unable to travel further towards Brisbane.

But due to the two-hour limit, a second prime mover is required to shift the decoupled trailers, as it’s impossible to complete the round-trip to Brisbane in time.

A department of Transport and Main Roads representative confirmed the new facility would fix this issue.

“This facility will replace the temporary facility and allow parking for up to 30 Type 1 road trains,” they said.

“Trailers will also be able to be left for longer periods.”

Lockyer Valley Regional Council yesterday voted to allow the transfer of a 4.65 hectare parcel of land at the interchange to TMR.

Councillor Janice Holstein was pleased the project was moving ahead.

“The sooner this gets constructed and in use, the better it will be for the whole community,” Cr Holstein said.

The department representative said further negotiations were under way with the impacted stakeholders to finalise the acquisition of the land, and more details would be available when this was complete.