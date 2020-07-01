New Gatton shop in the pipeline for plumbers

NEW VENTURE: Liam Seiler from Redshaw Plumbing and Drainage (Gatton). PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

AFTER three years operating from a home-based business, two mates will make their pipedream into a reality.

Liam Seiler and Nathan Bellshaw operate Redshaw Plumbing and Drainage – a supply and install operation in the Lockyer Valley.

It will be the fourth business in five years to move into the former Master Hire Building on Crescent Street, Gatton.

The businesses new site won’t be a showroom, but Mr Seiler says it will have a variety of items for customers.

“We loved the exposure in the shed, it’s always been a pipedream to lease commercial property and run a business,” he said.

“It’s still a supply and install business, but we’re working to meet the market rather than the market meet us.”

Mr Seiler, a tradesman of near 18 years, had his first plumbing job at the Gatton prison.

Along with his business partner, the dup wanted to work for themselves and create a work environment where their staff wanted to turn up each day.

“We’re going to have a few points of difference,” he said.

“If we’ve got the product on the ground (like a polytank) we can deliver it that day.

“If people want to come in for advice, they get trade-based advice from licenced and insured people.”

Redshaw Plumbing and Drainage will focus on solar hot water systems, fittings and fixtures, tanks, treatment plants, rainwater tanks and septic tanks.

From Wednesday, the business will be located at 100 Crescent Street, Gatton.

Contact them on 1300 377 191.

They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.