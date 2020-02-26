When Gatton's newest op shop is expected to open

DOUBLE SIZED: Construction has started on the new Vinnies op-shop on Railway Street, Gatton.

GATTON'S popular op-shop, Vinnies, may be closed but it won't be for long.

The St Vincent de Paul society announced it would be moving the Gatton shop to a bigger location later this year.

The Gatton store was closed on February 14.

Construction has already begun on the new Railway Street premises, which is expected to open late May.

Vinnies retail operations manager Natalie Tuffley said the new store would be almost double the size in comparison to the old one.

"We want to offer a wider range for the community," she said.

"It will have all new fittings and a fresh new look … and we'll be looking for volunteers to work in the new shop."

Anyone wanting to volunteer should contact the Brisbane office on 3716 1200 to register their interest.