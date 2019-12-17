Menu
OLD SCHOOL FUN: Cottone’s Cafe owner Chris Cottone in the new arcade room. Picture: Dominic Elsome
New games arcade opens at popular Gatton cafe

17th Dec 2019
A BLAST from the past has opened up on Gatton’s main street, with kids already lining up to enjoy the new attraction.

Cottone’s Cafe has opened a new arcade next to its premises in a bid to keep the kids entertained for hours while parents enjoy a coffee next door.

Owner Chris Cottone said the business had been wanting to put in a games room for some time, and when the space next door to the cafe became vacant it was the perfect opportunity.

“Since we’ve been open it’s been a big demand from locals – a lot of people have been requesting that we get a games room,” Mr Cottone said.

“We thought we’d take the opportunity to use a large space and give the locals what they wanted.”

The room features two claw machines, an air hockey table and racing simulators as well other arcade machines.

Cottone’s new arcade room in Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Mr Cottone also has plans to add more in the future.

“There’s still more that we want to add to it. We’re going to put more of a toddlers corner in as well to cater for all ages,” he said.

Since it opened last Saturday, there has already been a steady stream of kids enjoying the new facility.

With Christmas holidays just starting, Mr Cottone expected to see a lot of usage of the room.

“Parents can come in and the kids can go play in here, so they can really enjoy themselves in the restaurant,” he said.

“It is open to the public as well – you don’t have to dine in the restaurant to use it – so if the kids are bored on the holidays they’re more than welcome to come in and have a play.”

The area is not part of the licensed cafe, so children are able to use the arcade without parental supervision.

A pass through also means kids can order drinks or food from the cafe and enjoy them in the arcade.

