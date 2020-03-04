New funding available for veteran’s memorial sites

Veterans groups are being urged to apply for the next round of funding.

VETERANS groups are encouraged to apply for the next round of grants to upgrade or fix their memorials.

Member for Ipswich West, Jim Madden is encouraging veterans’ groups and other eligible community organisations get their applications in for the next round of Queensland Veterans’ Memorial Grants.

Mr Madden said the grants included funding of up to $40,000 per project and additional funding of up to $10,000 for conservation management plans.

“Our memorials play an important role in honouring our servicemen and women,” Mr Madden said.

“But unfortunately, they get damaged or weathered over time.

“This important fund allows community groups to restore, conserve and create monuments and memorials acknowledging our veterans’ contributions.”

Mr Madden said the Palaszczuk Government had committed $1.2 million of funding over three years to protect and conserve our memorials for future generations.

For more information, visit www.qld.gov.au/memorialgrants for more information or to apply for a grant.

Applications close for the final round of grants in May 2020 and announced in August 2020.