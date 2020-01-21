New free music program available to inspire Lockyer’s youth

READY TO PLAY: Linda Roberts, Jim McDonald, and Michael Hagan are testing out the instruments ahead of the launch of the 'Lockyer Jam' project.

ASPIRING teenage musicians who can’t afford lessons will have the opportunity to pursue their dreams thanks to a new music workshop program.

A generous grant has paved the way for the launch of a new music workshop program to support youth in the Lockyer.

Entitled ‘Lockyer Jam’, the program is organised by the Lockyer Community Centre, and will offer free opportunities for young people aged 12 to 18 to learn, explore and develop artistic and cultural skills through song and music.

Though there are many options for youth outreach projects, LCC Development Worker Linda Roberts is passionate about the power of music.

“I believe music is a universal language. It connects people, and it’s great therapy,” she said.

“Those youth, being that age, there’s not many kids who aren’t into music of some sort, and I don’t think they really get that opportunity. The reality is, music lessons are expensive, and people in the region are already struggling.”

Workshops will be held at alternating venues on a weekly basis, at the Laidley Youth Centre one week, and theLCC the next, though the Gatton sessions may be moved to a larger venue if interest proves significant enough.

Organisers are hoping that those who sign up will commit to the full program, but they will also have the option to attend sessions at one site or the other.

The workshops are being facilitated by Plainland-based music producer Steve Robin, who has many years of knowledge to draw on.

“He’s got a broad range of experience, and he’s also bringing in his peers to help support this, so we’ll have guest performers coming to selected workshops,” Linda said.

“They’ll be acting as a mentor and a tutor, and sharing stories about what it’s really like to go to a gig, and perform.”

A wide variety of different instruments will be used in the project, some purchased, some donated.

“Under our last project, we were able to purchase the guitars, a keyboard, and a few other hand instruments. We were donated that drum kit, so it’s great that we’ll be able to use it now.”

“What we’re going to do with the funds that we’ve received for this project is duplicate what equipment we have. We’ll have drums, electric keyboards, tambourines and bongos, all those little triangles and other instruments. I don’t think we have any recorders, thankfully.”



The grant comes courtesy of the Regional Arts Development Fund, a partnership between the Queensland Government and Lockyer Valley Regional Council, to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Linda hoped to organise a concert at the culmination of the program, to boost the confidence of those involved, and allow the students to show off what they had learned.

“We’re hoping to get enough people subscribed to this so that, at the end of it, we could see them come together as two groups, or ideally one group, and do a bit of a performance,” she said.

“It’s so they can show their loved ones and their friends and their peers what they learned, and what they’ve achieved.”

Sessions will go from April 2, through to May 28, and will be held on Thursday evenings from 5pm, with some variation to account for school and Easter holidays.

Registrations will be open from March 2, until March 30.

To find out more, contact admin@lockyercommunitycentre.com.au or call on 5462 3355.