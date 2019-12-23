New footpath projects stepping up for New Year

THREE Somerset towns are set to benefit from footpath projects planned for the New Year.

The planned projects include:

Glamorgan Vale Road, Glamorgan Vale extend footpath to hall

Clive Street, Fernvale construct from BVH to BVRT

Memorial Park, Fernvale constructfrom carpark to toilet block

Prospect Street, Lowood constructfrom Park Street to Main Street

Peace Street, Lowood constructfrom tennis courts to Main Street

Two companies – the Toowoomba-based Joe Wagner Group, and the Fernvale-based A&M Civil Contracting – responded to council’s calls for quotations on the projects.

Of the two companies A&M Civil Contracting offered lower quotes, and has a prior work history with Council.

They also offered a 5% discount if they were awarded all five projects, prompting council to award the tenders to them.

Minus the offered discount, the total cost of the five footpaths will be $389,426.

Construction is expected to begin some time in the new year.