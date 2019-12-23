Menu
Generic image. Pathway / Track / Footpath / Journey.
New footpath projects stepping up for New Year

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 5:00 AM
THREE Somerset towns are set to benefit from footpath projects planned for the New Year.

The planned projects include:

  • Glamorgan Vale Road, Glamorgan Vale extend footpath to hall
  • Clive Street, Fernvale construct from BVH to BVRT
  • Memorial Park, Fernvale constructfrom carpark to toilet block
  • Prospect Street, Lowood constructfrom Park Street to Main Street
  • Peace Street, Lowood constructfrom tennis courts to Main Street

Two companies – the Toowoomba-based Joe Wagner Group, and the Fernvale-based A&M Civil Contracting – responded to council’s calls for quotations on the projects.

Of the two companies A&M Civil Contracting offered lower quotes, and has a prior work history with Council.

They also offered a 5% discount if they were awarded all five projects, prompting council to award the tenders to them.

Minus the offered discount, the total cost of the five footpaths will be $389,426.

Construction is expected to begin some time in the new year.

