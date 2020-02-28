Menu
NEW BOY: Queensland Fire and Rescue Lockyer Valley area commander Tim Burchmann. Picture: Dominic Elsome
New firefighter commander to join Lockyer force

Dominic Elsome
28th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
EVEN with 14 years’ experience under his belt, firefighter Tim Burchmann knows there’s always more to learn – and his new position is going come with a big learning curve.

He will be taking command of firefighters from nine different stations, spanning from Rosewood to Helidon and up to Toogoolawah.

Mr Burchmann is taking over the position of Lockyer Valley area commander from Ross Mutzelburg, and is looking forward to the new scenery.

“I’m looking forward to it – it’s going be challenging, but we’ll give her a crack and see what happens,” Mr Burchmann said.

His career started as a recruit in Logan command, before he transferred to Ipswich.

Since then he’s been qualified in technical rescue disciplines and, as a station officer, took on the role of acting area commander for Ipswich four months ago.

He can’t remember exactly what made him decide to join the service but hasn’t looked back since.

“It came up one day … and I just went for it,” he said.

“I just saw it, thought I’d give it a crack and did it – and paid off.”

The rural region will also bring the new challenge of commanding auxiliary firefighters – rather than full-time stations – but Mr Burchmann said he was up for the experience.

“Just the diversity with the auxiliaries (is a challenge), not having the full-time staff right there, every single minute,” he said.

“Even just trying to communicate with them – there’s going to be a whole heap of barriers around that.”

