New exhibition to showcase nature

CREATIVE FAMILY: Father and son team Garry and Seff Mudge work together to create a new exhibition at Esk's Glen Rock Gallery. Contributed

GARRY Mudge and son Seff have teamed up to create a new exhibition, Life and Death, to go on display at the Glen Rock Gallery at the Esk Visitor Information Centre later this week.

The artworks range from colourful portraits of Australian birds and lizards to black and white ink drawings of animal skulls and knives.

The show runs from February 22 to March 22, with the official opening at 2pm on February 24, and will feature a mix of styles and subject matter.

Garry's work brings wildlife up close and personal and aims to give his audience a better appreciation of the beautiful creatures that he finds so fascinating.

Seff's approach is more confronting, though still similar in some ways.

His renderings of skulls, natural elements and dark themes with raw details give an edge to Seff's work which he uses to remind the viewer of the importance of the natural world and our responsibility to sustain it and undo the damage we have done to it.

All original artworks and prints are for sale throughout the exhibition times and can be taken when purchased.

Light refreshments will be offered at the opening where guests will have the opportunity to meet the two artists and view their thought-provoking works of art.