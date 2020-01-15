New equipment leaves end-of-life patients with a warm cuddle

SLEEP WELL: Gatton Health clinical nurse Ann-Louise Adams and director of nursing Debbie O'Brien with the hospitals new "cuddle bed". Picture: Dominic Elsome

PATIENTS nearing the end of their lives can now spend their final days with loved ones in an oversized “cuddle bed” designed to bring families closer.

The new addition at Gatton Hospital will give families the opportunity to say goodbye in comfort.

When staying with family members in their final days, many people sleep uncomfortably nearby on chairs, or leaning over single hospital beds and equipment to seek connection and offer support.

Gatton Hospital Auxiliary secretary and clinical nurse Ann-Louise Adams said the new bed gave families a real chance to hold close their loved ones, and simply be together.

The equipment, one of just a handful in the state, was purchased thanks to $12,600 worth of donations and fundraising.

“There are only a few of these beds in Queensland. It’s only just been set-up and it was already used in its first week here,” Mrs Adams said.

“The wife of a husband in our care said how appreciative she was to have the opportunity to lie beside her husband of so many years during his final days, like they had done for decades together.

“It’s such a simple idea but seeing family able to share time together like they would in their own house is really special.”

Gatton Health’s new "cuddle bed" in the hospital’s Palliative Care Unit. Picture: Dominic Elsome

Gatton Health runs events across the year to fundraise for additional services and equipment, and some of the money from last July’s Car, Ute and Bike Show was used to fund the equipment.

“The cuddle bed gives the partner and family a real chance to say goodbye and enjoy those final moments together, with three or four able to sit on the bed together,” she said.

“We know people stay overnight in our patient’s rooms and can get a poor sleep to make sure they can spend every last minute together – now they can do that more comfortably.”

The idea to purchase a cuddle bed was first suggested by the family of a patient in palliative care.

The bed is made up of two hospital grade beds that can be separated or kept together as needed.

“We’re a part of the community we serve, and our auxiliary committee is focused on raising as much as we can so we can purchase equipment to help improve patient care,” Mrs Adams said.

“We want to make sure our patients and their families can have the physical and emotional connection they need to assist the grieving process.”