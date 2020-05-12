‘New drive by’: Drones flying too close to Lockyer homes

WORRYING: A Regency Downs mother is concerned criminals might be scouting her home after a drone was sighted hovering just above her roof on Saturday.

LESS than 24 hours after she discovered her caravan had been broken into and her tyres had been slashed, a Regency Downs mother received a strange phone call from her neighbour.

The neighbour, who could see Donna’s house from his, noticed a drone flying low above the roof on Saturday evening.

“My neighbour sent me a message asking if I had a new toy and I sent back ‘huh?’ – and then he rang me,” Donna said.

“He said – no word of a lie – there is a drone just above your house.”

By the time Donna got outside to see for herself, the drone had flown out of view but her neighbour had captured everything on video.

The drone had been circling Donna’s house only a couple of metres above her roof.

Taking to social media, the Regency Downs mother found she was not the only one who had seen a drone flying uncomfortably close to home.

Her post on the Regency Downs Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page attracted nearly 50 comments, many from locals who had been disturbed by recent drone sightings.

One commenter, Laurie Richard Davis, described it as “the new drive by”.

Another, Vaughn Anderson, said he had seen one flying above his home last weekend and called it “invasive”.

“Apparently it’s been going on a bit around here,” Donna said.

“A lot of the residents are feeling as though it’s being used by thieves to see what’s in people’s yards.”

The night before, Donna’s eldest child came home from work and found the door to the family’s rented caravan had been broken at the door.

“I went out and had a look and saw someone had tried to break into the caravan and ripped the whole door off,” she said.

“Then I walked past my car and noticed my tyre was flat.”

Donna said, on further inspection, it looked like the caravan door had been jimmied open and the flat tyre seemed to have been stabbed with an object.

Donna has reported the incident to police.

Laidley Police Officer in Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said anyone concerned about unlawful drone use should contact police.

“Police will assess if there is a threat or not and what offences have been committed,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

“From time to time we receive reports of people flying drones but it depends on the threat level.”