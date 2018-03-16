New development will double size of Porters Plainland Hotel

PLANS: Shot from Porters Rd (at rear of the hotel) showing the new entrance and new two storey 16 room motel (on right hand side) of Porters Plainland Hotel's new development.

A NEW multi-million dollar development, expected to be completed by early 2019, will more than double the size of Porters Plainland Hotel.

The project will involve the construction of a new function room capable of seating 120 people, a dedicated gaming room and 16 motel rooms.

Manager Melissa Porter said such a major development had long been in the pipeline in order to keep up with the steady growth of the surrounding area and the added customer demand.

"Over the years we've always developed the hotel, even Mum and Dad (Julie and Bob Porter) back in the '80s, they were adding more components here and there but then of course the area started to grow so quickly,” Ms Porter said.

"Mum and Dad have had aspirations for accommodation for over a decade. It's very much a family decision and all very exciting.

"The hotel's been here for a long time and we've been an important part of the community but the way we see this development, it's quite a big step.

"It's more than double the size of the hotel but it just seems like a really natural progression for us.”

The new function room will adjoin the hotel's existing dining room and will be capable of holding 120 people in banquet style seating, or divided into three smaller rooms for more intimate gatherings.

Those new facilities will be joined by 16 motel rooms over two levels, with guests welcomed at a reception at the rear of the hotel.

A new standalone gaming room will offer punters a more private and spacious area with its own dedicated bar, while the existing gaming area will be converted into a raised dining platform.

A new back of house and administration facilities are also on the cards.

"One of the challenges that we have here is we already run out of dining space in key periods... and we constantly get asked about a private area to have a function,” she said.

"A lot of people have mentioned to us that for the more significant events in their lives, such as weddings, they'll end up looking for somewhere in Brisbane or Ipswich or Toowoomba but they would love to have something closer to home.

"But the facilities are not available and they need accommodation in the area.”

The plans have been drawn by Craig W Chandler Architecture and Interior Design of Brisbane, who were responsible for the last three major developments at the hotel - their new bottle shop, a kitchen extension and major renovations in 2001.

"He's very familiar with our business and the hotel and we've got great confidence in him,” Ms Porter said.