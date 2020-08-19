The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a collision between a light truck and a sedan claimed the life of a 72-year-old Maryborough woman.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near the Puma service station about 3pm on Tuesday.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

Speaking to the Fraser Coast Chronicle at the scene, Sergeant Dean Heyworth said the woman appeared to have been travelling northbound, while the truck was travelling south.

"We're still making inquiries into the cause and nature of the crash," he said.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old Rochdale man, was transported to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution with no serious injuries.

The Bruce Highway was closed for several hours, reopening about 6.30pm last night.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Originally published as New details emerge after woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash