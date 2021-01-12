New detail emerges as hunt for killer continues

A MANHUNT is under way to find an alleged killer who stabbed a man he didn't know to death less than 50m from a country police station.

Police are investigating the death of Josh Hyde, 20, after he was stabbed on ­Mcilwraith St in Ingham about 11.30pm on Sunday in front of two female friends he was walking home.

Investigations are looking into the relationship between the alleged killer and one of the girls, believed to be a former partner of the man at the centre of the police manhunt.

It's understood Mr Hyde was walking the two women, aged 25 and 16, home from a night of drinking with mates, trying to do the right thing, when he was attacked.

They were the only witnesses to the attack, and there was no CCTV footage in the area.

The killer remained on the run late last night.

Josh Hyde and his fiance Shonta Green.

Mr Hyde's distraught fiance, Shontah Green told the Townsville Bulletin that he was supposed to move to Caboolture on Friday.

Ms Green hadn't seen her partner in almost a month, but spoke to him only hours before he took his last breath, which was also her 19th birthday.

"I woke up this morning to all these missed calls and messages from my sister in law … she said that he had been stabbed," Ms Green said through tears.

"I thought it was a joke, but it's real, it's happening."

Josh proposed to Ms Green in September after three years of wonderful memories.

"We would always go to the beach together, the waterholes," she said.

"The best memories would just be driving around singing really loud … throwing lychees at each other from opposite sides of the trees."

"He was just the most beautiful person you've ever known."

Josh loved his car and video games, but was excited to move away from North Queensland and start a life, and a family, with Ms Green.

"The last time I seen him he put me on a bus to the airport, grabbed my hand and said 'I'll see you soon'."

Josh Hyde, 20, was killed on Sunday night when a man stabbed him in the street.

Josh Hyde, 20.

Ms Green said she planned to get Josh's name tattooed on her chest, beside her heart, because "that's where he belongs."

A crime scene was set up where the stabbing happened on Mcilwraith St, and also across the road at a skate park on Davidson St.

Townsville Crime Group Detective Inspector Chris Lawson said police were scouring the area for evidence, but no murder weapon was found.

He said there was no reason for the community to be concerned as police had a suspect in mind, but nobody had been arrested yet.

"It definitely wasn't a random attack … I don't think there is someone out there in the community running around with a knife that we should be concerned about," Insp Lawson said. "We are still trying to establish an exact time line as to what happened."

Insp Lawson called on anyone who may have been walking in the vicinity on Sunday night to contact police on 131 444.

Originally published as New detail emerges as hunt for killer continues