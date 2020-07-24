New cricket league to start up in Lockyer Valley

Last Man Standing cricket is set to debut in the Lockyer Valley.

Last Man Standing cricket is set to debut in the Lockyer Valley.

A NEW fast-paced game of cricket is set to take over the Lockyer Valley in the form of Last Man Standing.

The eight aside, Twenty20 game has slightly modified rules to “fast-forward” a game of cricket traditionally played from four hours to just two.

Last Man Standing Ipswich owner Andy Levett said the Ipswich competition was “maxed out”, with 24 teams playing year-round.

The success of the Ipswich competition inspired his decision to branch out into the Lockyer Valley.

“With these rules, it means more people can have a bat and a bowl,” Levett said.

“It’s designed to give all eight a go.”

In a traditional game of cricket, two batsmen are required on the field.

But in Last Man Standing, the aim is to get each batsman out, individually.

“When you get down to one batsman out there alone, it becomes really exciting, especially if it’s a close game,” Levett said.

Levett is searching for Lockyer teams to join the competition, played on Sundays each week.

Last Man Standing cricket is set to debut in Gatton.

He said teams of eight, were welcome, but cricketers keen to play that couldn’t form a team were still encouraged to sign up.

Individuals are also encouraged to contact Levett, and he will find them a team to join.

Two Lockyer Valley teams have already expressed interest in the fast-paced competition.

It’s anticipated the games will take place at Cahill Park Sports Complex.

Last Man Standing is played in 12 countries, and players receive a ranking against cricketers from across the globe.

“Because its all connected throughout the 12 countries, you get a world ranking and are ranked against every other player that plays LMS,” Levett said.

Levett said coronavirus hadn’t impacted the game, as it only required 16 players and an umpire on the field at one time.

Registration involves buying a team shirt, followed by paying $15 a game per player.

Anyone interested in more information or joining up can contact Andy Levett by emailing ipswich@lastmanstanding.com.au or calling 0428 981 406.