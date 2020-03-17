New council set to decide fate of fire funding

FIREFIGHTING FUNDS: QFES is asking for more funding from local councils ahead of what could be an even more severe fire season.

FIREFIGHTING FUNDS: QFES is asking for more funding from local councils ahead of what could be an even more severe fire season.

THE elections are still two weeks away, but incoming Somerset councillors already have an important decision to weigh up ahead of their first meeting.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has submitted a request asking for increased rural fire funding for the next financial year.

With the current council’s final meeting having taken place on Wednesday, Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the request would need to be considered by the new council following the March 28 election.

“I recently attended the annual local area rural fire finance meeting in Harlin with deputy mayor Dan Hall and met with many volunteer and professional firefighters from across the region,” Cr Lehmann said.

“It’s important people remember just how much damage was caused by bushfires in Somerset late last year and what an amazing job our local volunteer firefighters did to protect our community.”

The unexpectedly savage 2019 fires have set a new precedent, with many fearing future fire seasons will be even worse.

“These will not be the last bushfires we have in Somerset and both council and QFES will keep preparing for disasters of all types,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Council has always met formal QFES funding requests previously.”

The incoming council will also have to review other disaster management matters, including identifying the best means to convey emergency messages to the community.

“I encourage everyone to sign up for free weather alerts at our website and also to note our network of LED signs,” Cr Lehmann said.

The sitting council previously fast-tracked payments to local volunteer fire brigades in January.