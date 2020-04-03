New coronavirus bans in Australia

Victorians will be able to exercise outdoors during the weekend, but a new ban on some activities has been issued.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced that fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and golf will not be allowed during the pandemic.

Urging Victorians to stop looking for loopholes, Professor Sutton advised people to stay home and save lives."These restrictions are tough, but they are there for a reason. If we don't do this, Victorians will die," he said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5132 and the national death toll has risen to 24 after Victoria and Queensland announced two more victims on Thursday.

The latest case figures show there were 2298 in NSW, 1036 in Victoria, 838 in Queensland, 385 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 74 in Tasmania, 87 in the Australian Capital Territory and 22 in the Northern Territory.

A woman in her 60s is the latest victim of the virus, dying overnight in a Melbourne hospital.

Six people have now died in Victoria after another woman in her 70s also died overnight and Queensland recorded its third death after an 85-year-old man died in Toowoomba.

New bans for Victoria

Victorians will be able to exercise outdoors during the weekend, but a new ban on some activities has been issued.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has announced that fishing, hunting, boating, camping, and golf will not be allowed during the pandemic. "Hang up your rods, leave the tinnie in the driveway, and clean your clubs at home," Professor Sutton said on Thursday.

"No round of golf or gym session with your mate is worth that cost." Urging Victorians to stop looking for loopholes, Prof Sutton advised people to stay home and save lives.

"These restrictions are tough, but they are there for a reason. If we don't do this, Victorians will die," he said.

Exercise is still considered one of the four reasons why leaving home is allowed, along with buying food and supplies, medical care or working and studying.

The type of exercise allowed, however, is defined as "basic". The chief health officer reminded Victorians that police will enforce these directions.

By Wednesday, eight fines had been handed out to individuals and businesses for breaching rules aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. On-the-spot fines can be up to $1652 for individuals and up to $9913 for businesses.

