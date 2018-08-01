New competition wants to rekindle rugby love affair

PUSHED OFF: Gatton Black Pigs player James Sinnamon fends off a Roma defender during their clash in May.

PUSHED OFF: Gatton Black Pigs player James Sinnamon fends off a Roma defender during their clash in May. Ann Bichel

RUGBY UNION: Pulling on a jersey and boots every weekend can become harder and harder with each passing year as work commitments and family start to take priority.

A new social Friday night competition that kicks off in September is intended to entice players back into the fold and make them fall in love with the game all over again.

The Gatton Black Pigs will be one of the six clubs competing in the inaugural Toowoomba Social Rugby Association season but more participants are being sought to fill out the ranks.

The eight-round season will be made up of games consisting of 25-minute halves and rolling substitutes and all fixtures will be played at Gold Park in Toowoomba.

Association president Doug Allen said players of all skill levels are welcome to give the Downs Rugby-affiliated competition a go.

"Once people finish high school the numbers just plummet in league and union,” Allen said.

"Heaps of people play TRL and touch footy and those social sports because they're so accessible. Getting more people back into footy is the main impetus. It's a good way to meet new people.

"The Black Pigs already have a number of older players who will pull the jersey back on.

"Hopefully it will mean more guys playing, we want them to fall back in love with the game.”

Downs Rugby general manager Mitchell Simpson said the new competition was a great way for people to dive right back into the game.

"We imagine we will see many old heads come back to rugby through the social rugby season, but we also hope it introduces some new faces to the sport,” Simpson said.

Online registrations are now open with players nominating as individuals to be put into a team.

The season will cost $160 which includes personalised jersey and shorts, as well as sausage sizzles each week and an end of year function within the fee.

During the sign-on process, players are asked to enter details such as preferred club and teammates.

The season will get going on Friday, September 21 with the grand final to be held on Friday, November 9.

To get involved or for more information email enquiries.tsra@gmail.com, visit the TSRA Facebook page or phone 0407 138 171.