OPENING DAY: Withcott-Helidon Lions' project co-ordinator Mark Lavender and president Bruce Horrocks at the Official opening of the Steve Jones Community Centre. Picture: Dominic Elsome
OPENING DAY: Withcott-Helidon Lions' project co-ordinator Mark Lavender and president Bruce Horrocks at the Official opening of the Steve Jones Community Centre. Picture: Dominic Elsome
New community centre, men’s shed honours former mayor’s legacy

Dominic Elsome
dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
9th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER seven years of hard work, the community of Withcott came together to celebrate the opening of its new community centre – named in honour of one of it’s biggest supporters.

The Withcott-Helidon Lions have worked tirelessly for nearly a decade to see the Steve Jones Community Centre come to fruition, and yesterday was the culmination of that work.

President Bruce Horrocks said the centre was the result of many people put their hands up to help.

“Things like this don’t just happen,” Mr Horrocks said.

“There are many people and businesses we need to thank for their support, who have helped make this dream a reality.”

He also said the project was a testament to the drive and resilience of the Lions Club who made it all possible.

“A small club of 15 members can achieve this, you only have to have a drive and resilience and have a group of people how are all pushing in the same direction,” he said.

The centre includes a men’s shed decked out with plenty of equipment, as well as toilets, showers and kitchen.

Community groups are already lining up to take advantage of the new space, and the centre will also serve as an place for the community to shelter during disasters.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan spoke at the ceremony and described the centre as a “labour of love”.

“I know that it will be well received, and well used,” Cr Milligan said.

The late mayor Steve Jones helped secure the land for the centre, and Cr Milligan said he was there in spirit.

Queensland Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath officially opened the shed, and said it was vital piece of infrastructure for the region.

“Facilities like this turn suburbs into communities,” Ms D’Ath said.

She also paid tribute to Steve Jones, and said she had no doubt he would have been proud to see the centre complete.

