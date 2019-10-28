New coaches look to boost Hawks success next season

NEW CHALLENGE: Following the Hawks’ Reserve and U-18 teams making the grand finals this year, new coaches will take over the sides.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks have announced their coaching team for 2020.

Mark Swan will take over the OzLav Plumbing Reserve Grade and Rob Bichel will step into the role of coach of the Perfection Australia Under 18s.

President Wyatt Cook-Revell was excited about the club’s future.

“We are thrilled to have such high calibre talent already in our club, and the ability to promote from within is a strong endorsement on the people that we have,” Cook-Revell said.

Swan and Bichel will join new A-Grade Coach Andrew Schmidt as the club’s coaching team for 2020.

“These three men will ensure that the long-term sustainability and continued success of our club,” he said.

Swan has spent 13 years as an A Grade player and 10 years as a coach of junior Hawks teams, winning two premierships and two President’s Cups.

Bichel, a former coaching director of the Laidley Lions, brings more than 30 years experience of coaching and playing.

“I am equally proud and filled with confidence with the promotion of these two men to coaching positions and have full belief in what they can continue to achieve at this club,” Cook-Revell said.

He expressed his enormous thanks to Cliff Brown and Josh Belz for the impact they have made both on and off the field in their tenures as coaches of the club’s Reserve Grade and Under 18 teams in past years.

“Cliff and Josh have been key contributors to our club for many years, punctuated this year by their teams qualifying for the Grand Final,” he said.