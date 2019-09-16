New coach appointed to lead a-grade team to premiership

RUGBY LEAGIE: The Gatton Rugby League Football Club has welcomed club stalwart Andrew Schmidt as the Lockyer Valley Toyota A Grade Coach for the 2020 season.

Schmidt is no stranger to the club; a former Hawks player, long-term Junior and Senior Coach and Senior Club Life Member.

His most recent coaching success was years at the helm of the club's Reserve grade and second division teams, winning multiple premierships and President's Cups.

President Wyatt Cook-Revell was excited about the club's future under Schmidt's leadership.

"Andrew is a very well-respected figure at our club, and we are confident that he possesses the qualities and experience to lead our club successfully in 2020 and beyond,” Cook-Revell said.

Cook-Revell cited Schmidt's ability to establish rapport with a broad range of people, passion for developing the club and fostering the growth of our young players as his key strengths.

"Andrew has tremendous knowledge of the game and has a long association with the Hawks, he respects the history and understands the culture we have at the Gatton Hawks,” Cook-Revell said.

The club has a great mixture of experienced players with a wealth of knowledge and young players to develop.

"Andrew understands the club's need to develop our young players to keep our club strong and sustainable,” Cook-Revell said.

Cook-Revell thanked outgoing A-Grade Coach Shaun Hobson for his services to the club during his tenure.

Hobson advised the club's management committee in May of his decision to step down from the position at the season's end.

The club is now calling for expressions of interest for coaches of the reserve grade and Under 18 teams for the 2020 season. Please email your interest to doug.beahan@gmail.com by October 4.