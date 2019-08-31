Menu
Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre is set to reopen with a new look and a new name Mike Richards
New club coming to Fernvale

Nathan Greaves
by
31st Aug 2019 11:00 AM

Following months of extensive renovation and installation work, Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre is set to reopen with a new look and a new name.

For the next five years, the facility will be the home of the newest Fernvale branch of the Queensland Police-Citizens Youth Club.

The site is scheduled to open in October 2019, and is the latest addition to the organisation's state-wide footprint of 56 clubs.

The Queensland PCYC provides sporting and recreational services, as well as youth programs, and facilities for all ages.

PCYC Queensland CEO Phil Schultz said he was excited to offer the organisation's services to the rapidly-developing Fernvale community.

The newly-rebranded facility will be a fully air-conditioned 24/7 Gym+Fitness centre, offering gymnastics programs, sporting opportunities, and a number of PCYC Queensland's crucial youth development programs and activities.

"We will also continue to offer key sports including indoor cricket and netball, futsal, and additional holiday programs,” Mr Schultz said.

The Somerset Regional Council welcomed the PCYC to the region.

"PCYC Queensland is a highly respected organisation, and PCYC Fernvale will become a great asset for our community,” Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"The enhanced facilities and around-the-clock gym access will meet community expectations while building on council's commitment to maintaining a healthy and active Somerset,” he said.

