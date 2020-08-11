It is expected a third round of charges will be brought upon a high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive.

It is expected a third round of charges will be brought upon a high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive.

It is expected a third round of charges will be brought upon a high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive.

John Mugambi Mwamba, the former deputy chief executive officer and financial services director for the council, has been charged with 83 counts of fraud and one count of stealing dating back to January 2017 and July last year.

Mwamba was originally charged with 24 offences when he was arrested in July last year before being slapped with further charges in March this year.

Defence lawyer for Mwamba Mathai Joshi told the Townsville Magistrates Court he expected another round of charges would be brought forward by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"I have received correspondence from the CCC advising there are further offences my client will be charged with," he said.

"I was advised by the CCC on Thursday that they are in a position to charge."

Mr Joshi asked the matter to be adjourned to allow the KP9 and police brief to be compiled.

The next mention is set for October 26 in the Townsville Magistrates Court.

RELATED

90 extra fraud charges hang over council exec's head

John Mugambi Mwamba facing 58 further charges of fraud, CCC reveals

Fraud case hastened despite prospect of more charges

Originally published as New charges expected for Palm Island executive