New chapter for library storytelling

A NEW story of the Lockyer Valley will soon be coming to life in Gatton and Laidley.

Lockyer Valley Libraries are celebrating the natural beauty of the region by establishing a Story Path on user-friendly walking tracks of Gatton's Lake Apex, and Narda Lagoon in Laidley.

"The Story Path will tell a unique local story that incorporates the environment and wildlife aspects of Lake Apex and Narda Lagoon,” LVRC Arts and Culture Portfolio Councillor Michael Hagan said.

"It will be an innovative and interactive way for children and adults to enjoy reading together, while exploring the environment around them at the same time.”

The story will expose children and adults to repetitive, descriptive and directional movement words, as well as bright and colourful imagery to help catch the eye of passers-by.

The story will be composed by Lockyer Valley Libraries, while the artwork will be provided by Dalby-based illustrator Jo Cuskelly.

At the end of the Story Path, parents and children will be encouraged to visit either the Gatton or Laidley Library to pick up a free copy of the book.

The Story Path project is happening thanks to a $30,000 First 5 Forever Project grant from the State Government.

The money is part of a larger program of more than $890,000, being distributed to public libraries state-wide.

"We extend our thanks to the Queensland Government and the State Library of Queensland for its investment in our libraries,” Cr Hagan said.

"This project will be a feature of the Lake Apex parklands and Narda Lagoon for many years to come.”

It is hoped the Story Path will be installed at Lake Apex and Narda Lagoon by mid next year.

First 5 Forever is an initiative of the Queensland Government and the State Library of Queensland. For further information, contact Council on 1300 005 872, visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au or first5forever.org.au