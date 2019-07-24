New category gives artists more opportunities to win

CHAMPION PIECE: Overall winner of the 2017 awards A W Morton with his winning entry.

A NEW category is set to invigorate an art exhibition and weave a fresh sparkle into its usual selection.

Artists of the Somerset Region, surrounds - and Australia-wide - gather for a biannual event, with festivities beginning with an opening night gala on Friday, July 26, from 6pm.

The Somerset Art Awards are back again, this time drawing 340 works of art to the Somerset Civic Centre.

Organiser and curator LeAnne Vincent said this year the awards would expand to accommodate textile works, giving artists the chance to submit works across four categories.

"Textiles is our new category this year, so we're getting some quilt-makers and people who knit,” Ms Vincent said.

"We try to be inclusive so a large portion of the community can take part.”

With so many entries, Ms Vincent said she was glad she would not have to judge.

Two judges would be responsible for assessing the entries and determining winners across four categories as well as an overall winner and two supplementary prizes.

Exhibition guests can vote on their favourite entry during the event.

Ms Vincent said the event was the biggest of its kind in the region.

"There are a lot of volunteers involved, probably close to 100... and we're been working for about eight months to get this organised,” she said.

The exhibition will take place across Saturday and Sunday, following opening night.

Categories:

- Photography

- Painting, works on paper

- 3D, sculpture

- Textile

