A second person in North Queensland has tested positive for coronavirus.
New case of coronavirus emerges in Queensland

Chris Lees
16th Mar 2020 7:17 AM

ANOTHER person has tested positive for coronavirus in North Queensland.

A worker at South32's Cannington mine about 200km south east of Mount Isa has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The employee underwent testing after self-monitoring symptoms that met the testing criteria," the company said in a statement.

"The employee was on rostered time off and had not been onsite for several days when his symptoms presented."

The statement said the man was now self-isolating at home and was under the management of the Townsville Public Health Authority.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely and are taking every precaution to minimise any impact," the statement said.

"We are providing regular updates to employees and our recommendations are aligned with those of government and health authorities, including deferring travel and enforcing self-isolation for any employee, contractor or visitor who has returned from overseas."

