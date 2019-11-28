Menu
New cameras planned for intersection blind spot

Nathan Greaves
nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
POLICE in Somerset’s crime hotspot are set to benefit from the installation of new CCTV cameras at a problematic intersections.

“Council currently operate 35 cameras in and around Lowood,” Council’s Director of Corporate and Community Services Matthew McGoldrick said.

“Lowood Police have expressed appreciation for the currently installed Lowood township CCTV resources, and requested cameras at two additional sites.”

Council employees surveyed both of the sites proposed by the police, and Somerset councillors have agreed to proceed with one of the two sites.

One of the requests was for a camera to be placed at the intersection of Prospect Street and Main Street, facing towards the Lowood High School, which would have cost around $7000 to install.

This location was rejected, due to existing camera sites already being able to identify vehicles using these roads, and concerns about recording the school and the children attending it.

The second requested location is the intersection of Prospect Street, Forest Hill Fernvale Road, and Glamorgan Vale Road.

“This location offers significant value to police investigations as vehicles can currently use Prospect Street or Glamorgan Vale Road to bypass existing camera installations,” Mr McGoldrick said.

“This location can also provide flood management coverage of Lindemans Road.”

Somerset Councillors gave their unanimous approval for the installation of CCTV cameras at this site, which is expected to cost $10,000.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann was also supportive of the plan.

“This makes policing a lot easier,” he said.

