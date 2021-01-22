Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A new bridge in Minden will be named after the long-standing farming family. Photo: Somerset Council
A new bridge in Minden will be named after the long-standing farming family. Photo: Somerset Council
Council News

New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

Ali Kuchel
22nd Jan 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A newly constructed bridge in the Somerset region will be named after a long-term farming family.

The Lehmann family, who have farmed in the Minden area as early as the 1900s will have a bridge named after them.

At Somerset Regional Council’s meeting on Wednesday, mayor Graeme Lehmann disclosed a conflict of interest, and left the room for the meeting.

Deputy mayor Helen Brieschke said the mayor did not propose the name suggestion, and that it had been suggested by his extended family.

Director of Operations Craig Young told councillors that Neuendorf Road at Minden had been realigned and a new bridge had been built.

But changing the new section of road to accommodate the family’s request wasn’t accepted, as a road in the neighbouring town Coolana had been named after the family.

Somerset Regional Council’s naming process excludes duplication of road names.

Instead, council proposed to name the bridge after the Lehmann family.

It was proposed to name the bridge Lehmann’s Bridge, the section of reconstructed road Neuendorf road, and renaming a short section of Neuendorf Road as the continuation of Millewski Road.

Councillor Bob Whalley said it was a “common sense approach” renaming the two roads.

All councillors unanimously agreed to the recommendation.

lehmann bridge minden somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        Premium Content Inside Qld’s possible four-star quarantine camp

        News As the Qld Government looks at the possibility of rural quarantine, take a look inside one of the sites tipped to open up for the role.

        ‘We’ve just been ignored’: Mayor’s response to valuations

        Premium Content ‘We’ve just been ignored’: Mayor’s response to valuations

        Council News Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan has labelled this year’s land valuation oversights as...

        Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

        Premium Content Gatton police warn residents about vehicle break-in spike

        Crime Find out what and where vandals are targeting in their latest crime spree HERE:

        New lights set to improve dangerous road intersection

        Premium Content New lights set to improve dangerous road intersection

        Council News New lights are set to improve a dangerous road intersection, where motorists...