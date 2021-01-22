New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

A new bridge in Minden will be named after the long-standing farming family. Photo: Somerset Council

A newly constructed bridge in the Somerset region will be named after a long-term farming family.

The Lehmann family, who have farmed in the Minden area as early as the 1900s will have a bridge named after them.

At Somerset Regional Council’s meeting on Wednesday, mayor Graeme Lehmann disclosed a conflict of interest, and left the room for the meeting.

Deputy mayor Helen Brieschke said the mayor did not propose the name suggestion, and that it had been suggested by his extended family.

Director of Operations Craig Young told councillors that Neuendorf Road at Minden had been realigned and a new bridge had been built.

But changing the new section of road to accommodate the family’s request wasn’t accepted, as a road in the neighbouring town Coolana had been named after the family.

Somerset Regional Council’s naming process excludes duplication of road names.

Instead, council proposed to name the bridge after the Lehmann family.

It was proposed to name the bridge Lehmann’s Bridge, the section of reconstructed road Neuendorf road, and renaming a short section of Neuendorf Road as the continuation of Millewski Road.

Councillor Bob Whalley said it was a “common sense approach” renaming the two roads.

All councillors unanimously agreed to the recommendation.