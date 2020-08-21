Menu
Assistant Health Minister Nikki Boyd, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden and West Moreton Hospital and Health board member Professor Gerald Holtmann launched the ‘Wattle’ van this week.
New BreastScreen van hits road to service growing region

Lachlan Mcivor
21st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A NEW BreastScreen van for West Moreton is on the road to service the region’s growing population.

The ‘Wattle’ van was launched by Assistant Health Minister Nikki Boyd in Plainland this week.

“I am so pleased that women in rural and regional areas are able to get more of the care they need closer to home,” Ms Boyd said.

“I also love that when the van comes to their area and women see that gorgeous wattle decal, it is a visual reminder to book their next mammogram.”

Having a second BreastScreen van for the region on the road means Booval and Redbank Plains will now have a mobile service and other areas can be visited for an extended time by either the ‘Wattle’ or ‘Bottlebrush’ van.

West Moreton Health chief executive Kerrie Freeman said the ‘Wattle’ van will be at Springfield next week.

“Springfield and Plainland are two communities experiencing high population growth and having a second van means we can spend longer in these communities,” she said.

The two vans will visit Plainland, Springfield and Riverlink in North Ipswich twice a year.

The vans will visit Booval Fair, Winston Glades shopping centre in Flinders View, Ipswich Hospital and Kambu Ipswich once a year.

Every second year, the vans stop at Boonah, Fernvale, Lowood, Esk, Toogoolawah, Rosewood, Gatton, The Park – Centre for Mental Health at Wacol, the Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre, Redbank and will soon visit Redbank Plains.

Women can be screened at the BreastScreen Queensland – Ipswich Service clinic at the Ipswich Health Plaza all year round.

According to Cancer Council, breast cancer is the most common cancer found in Australian women, apart from non-melanoma skin cancer.

Breast cancer represents 28 per cent of all cancers in women with about 17,000 women diagnosed every year.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer by the age of 85.

Although BreastScreen Queensland recommends that women aged between 50 and 74 years receive a free breast screen every two years, women over the age of 74 can also access the service.

Although women aged 40 and 49 can also access the BreastScreen program, it does not cater for younger women.

Appointments can be made on 13 20 50 or online at www.breastscreen.qld.gov.au but are not essential.

To find out more about breast health, visit here.

