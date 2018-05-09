New blood saves Ma Ma Creek Exhibition

STEPPING UP: The Ma Ma Creek Exhibition have appointed a completely new committee for 2018, including treasurer Rhonda McLucas and president Daniel Pollock.

THE near-century-long tradition of the Ma Ma Creek Exhibition looked in doubt when all of the show's committee from last year stepped down and replacements were scarce.

But after a period of uncertainty, a public meeting was held in February and a new guard was formed to lead the 83rd annual show.

One of those is 20-year-old farmer Daniel Pollock, who follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather by taking on the role of president.

Mr Pollock works on a farm a couple of kilometres from the Ma Ma Creek Community Centre and his family have played an integral part in the event for many years.

"I've been around it ever since I was born pretty much... all my family have been heavily involved for a really long time ago now,” he said.

"I know my grandfather would have been very disappointed if it didn't go ahead with all the work that they've put in.”

He said younger people needed to take on more responsibility for the local institution to ensure its future.

The former committee had pushed for younger members and the new group has three members in their 20s.

"Community is a really good thing to bring everyone together and (the exhibition goes a long way to) keeping it strong,” Mr Pollock said.

"It would be sad to see the community spirit that's around now die.

"All the older ones have been sort of saying for a while it's about time someone else steps up and has a go.”

All perishable items on display during the event are sold off at the end of the day and funds given to the Fordsdale Hall Committee and Ma Ma Creek and Mount Whitestone state schools.

New treasurer Rhonda McLucas said it would have been a "terrible, terrible shame” if the exhibition had been allowed to fade away.

"I was definitely not going to let it fall down in a heap, I couldn't see that happen,” Mrs McLucas said.

"I think it's just too good a tradition, too good a social get-together for everyone, and it produces funds that are much needed.”

While it was difficult to find a new committee for 2018, but there was no shortage of volunteers ready to help out.

"The community are very strong... they are right behind it,” Mrs McLucas said.

The 2018 exhibition will be held on July 28.