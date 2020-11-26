New bakery’s specialty requires attention to detail

Gatton Bakehouse owners Long and Van Tran, one week after they opened their new bakery at the Gatton Square Plaza. Photo: Ali Kuchel.

Gatton Bakehouse owners Long and Van Tran, one week after they opened their new bakery at the Gatton Square Plaza. Photo: Ali Kuchel.

GATTON’S newest bakery has been inundated with support in its first week, leaving owner Long Tran almost lost for words.

Mr Tran and his wife Van, opened the Gatton Bakehouse on Thursday last week, in the Gatton Square plaza.

It’s a welcome addition after the previous occupants left the space just six weeks after opening.

Having worked as a patisserie baker and head chef, Mr Tran decided to open in Gatton after getting a warm welcome from the community.

He has spent the past three months renovating the space in what he described as a “big project”.

His specialty is the Vietnamese bread roll, which takes more time and patience to create.

“It’s a little bit different because we have to make a fermentation before, and we have to roll by hand,” Mr Tran said.

“It requires more time than other bread. You have to roll by hand very carefully.”

All the usual tasty treats are on offer, such as pies, sausage rolls and cakes.

But Mr Tran has also incorporated a range of healthy Vietnamese options, such as rice paper rolls and noodle salads.

Mr Tran said his heart was “very warm” from all the support he had received since opening.

“The customers have come back and said it is very lovely, and they say thank you and that they enjoyed it,” he said.

Creating food runs through Mr Tran’s blood, with his family working in the professional restaurant environment.

The new Gatton Bakehouse at the Gatton Square Plaza. Photo: Ali Kuchel.

He studied a certificate in cookery when living in Vietnam before moving to Australia in 2009.

He since studied to become a qualified patisserie chef as well as a Bachelor of English.

Mr Tran said he spent many years working in restaurants as a head pastry chef, as well as at a factory that supplied restaurants in Brisbane.

The Gatton Bakehouse is open seven days a week from 6am to 5pm.