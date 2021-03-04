Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

New Bachelor’s TV past revealed

by Andrew Bucklow
4th Mar 2021 3:42 PM

The new Bachelor's secret TV past has been exposed.

Jimmy Nicholson, a 31-year-old pilot from Sydney, was this morning announced as Australia's next Bachelor.

It took just a matter of hours for internet sleuths to discover that Jimmy is no stranger to TV.

It turns out he was one of the four models on The Price Is Right in 2012 when it aired on Channel 7.

That game show lasted less than a year on air - let's hope Jimmy's second foray into TV will be more successful.

Jimmy on The Price Is Right.
Jimmy on The Price Is Right.

 

Jimmy is the next Bachelor.
Jimmy is the next Bachelor.

TEN'S BACHELOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Jimmy, who is of New Zealand and Fijian heritage, has made it clear he's going on The Bachelor to find 'the one'.

"The journey ahead will be one of the most challenging experiences that I have ever undertaken, however I am very excited to meet someone that I could potentially spend the rest of my life with," he said in a statement.

Jimmy Nicholson and a small friend.
Jimmy Nicholson and a small friend.

 

Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson.
Bachelor Jimmy Nicholson.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Jimmy added: "I hope to meet someone with similar values that I can have fun with and that shares the same zest for life as myself. The Bachelor franchise has produced many success stories and I hope to be the next."

Channel 10 has revealed the show will be filmed at a new mansion this year, though details are currently under wraps.

The show started filming in Sydney this week.

Originally published as New Bachelor's secret TV past revealed

bachelor jimmy nicholson

Just In

    Just In

      All-Star feud erupts

      All-Star feud erupts
      • 4th Mar 2021 3:26 PM

      Top Stories

        Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Premium Content Gatton man drives 2000 km to court to avoid arrest

        Crime After an arrest warrant was issued for a Gatton man working in South Australia, he drove interstate to appear in court.

        What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Premium Content What’s driving Qld’s (slow) return to pre-COVID economy

        Business Qld has been slower to bounce back from COVID recession

        Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Premium Content Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

        Community A little girl battling Leukemia has had dream has come true – joining the Gatton...

        New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        Premium Content New police blitz to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads

        News Operation Tango Anaconda to target drug drivers on Lockyer roads