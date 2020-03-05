Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A hilarious meme suggesting using the supporter gear of a rival football team as toilet paper.
A hilarious meme suggesting using the supporter gear of a rival football team as toilet paper.
Offbeat

New Aussie obsession ruthlessly mocked

5th Mar 2020 9:07 AM

People going crazy trying to buy as much toilet paper as possible as the coronavirus continues to spread are being deservedly mocked online.

The derision is coming in its usual delivery vessel: snarky memes on social media.

The buying frenzy has forced Woolworths to introduce a four-pack limit as TP mania emptied store shelves across the country, while toilet paper charity Who Gives A Crap has announced they've run out.

Coronavirus more commonly exhibits flu-like symptoms in those who have it and isn't thought to make you need to use more toilet paper than usual.

The rush on bog roll is thought to be due to fears a quarantine could be enforced and people won't be able to get to stores to stock up.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus update

Most of the memes rely on shared cultural touchstones like The Simpsons or Seinfeld while others mock Australian sporting teams by suggesting their supporter gear be used instead.

Again, this is all very high brow, original, funny stuff.

Others didn't go as far as making memes but did share their pithy and original thoughts on Twitter.

While some tore their shoulders clean out of their sockets reaching for a way to make the public's sudden obsession with toilet paper - something it's probably best to just laugh about and move on from - about politics (yawn emojis).

 

 

View this post on Instagram

#toiletpaper #coronavirüs #panicbuying #fuckingidiots

A post shared by grebo (@reverendgrebo) on

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks frenzy toilet paper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        premium_icon Man’s water carting ends in expensive fine, loss of licence

        News WITH no water and a “freaking-out” partner, this man did what he had to do during the drought.

        Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        premium_icon Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

        Crime Road Policing Unit to remain in Laidley indefinitely.

        SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        premium_icon SOMERSET: Ballot draw puts sitting councillor at top of list

        News A SITTING councillor has been given a boost to his re-election campaign, claiming...

        ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        premium_icon ELECTION: Qualischefski claims top spot in ballot draw

        Politics In his fourth tilt at council, Brett Qualischefski has claimed poll position on the...