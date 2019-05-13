New approach to show hits big with the kids

SHOW TIME: Hayley McLachlan with Riley and Savannah Cox petting the animals at Marburg.

Meg Bolton

MARBURG Show Society president Ross Buchanan said the show would be more child-friendly this year, and the event certainly fit the bill.

There were smiles all round with children running from ride to ride, having a go on the train and even enjoying a flea circus.

From the gates of the showgrounds the options were endless for the region's youngsters with a petting zoo, a wildlife exhibitor and dancing entertainers all on hand.

"Children were patting, lizards and snakes,” Mr Buchanan said.

Mr Buchanan said the show society tried to make each year different.

"It went pretty well, there looked to be quite the crowd with a lot of young children, which is what we were hoping for,” Mr Buchanan said.

The newly implemented train also went down a treat with show patrons, with passengers filling the carriages for most of the day.

"The train was a real winner, by the end of the day she was chock-a-block, it was very popular,” he said.

This year was the second time Mr Buchanan was the president at the show, but he had been part of the event for more than 16 years.

He was the chief steward for the beef cattle for 14 years and vice president for two years.

While Mr Buchanan was happy to see 150 head of cattle at the show, he said the giant pumpkin competition was the highlight for him.